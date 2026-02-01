Schroder (recently traded) is expected to meet the Cavaliers in Los Angeles for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Schroder, who was traded from the Kings to the Cavaliers on Saturday, is expected to join the team at the next stop of its road trip, putting him on track to make his franchise debut Wednesday against the Clippers. In 40 games (14 starts) with Sacramento this season, the veteran guard averaged 12.8 points, 5.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 40.8 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from three. Schroder projects as a long-term reserve for Cleveland but could receive short-term starting consideration until Darius Garland (toe) returns.