Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Away from team, weighing options
Rose (ankle) is away from the team and is evaluating his future in the sport, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Rose, who has been out for an extended period of time with an ankle sprain, is reportedly "tired of being hurt" and the constant injuries are taking a tole on the point guard mentally. It's unclear how long exactly Rose will be away for, but this also likely means that his ankle sprain is a fairly serious one. Iman Shumpert is expected to continue operating as the Cavs' starting point guard with LeBron James seeing more time as the point guard as well.
