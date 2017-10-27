Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Back at practice Friday

Rose (ankle) participated in Friday's practice, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

Rose has missed each of the last three games while nursing what was believed to be a minor ankle injury and set Saturday as a target return date from the start. With Rose's return to the practice floor Friday, it looks like he should be ready to go for Saturday's contest, but he will likely test out the ankle yet again during morning shootaround before his status is confirmed. According to coach Ty Lue, Rose will return to the starting lineup Saturday, assuming he's cleared to play.