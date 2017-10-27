Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Back at practice Friday
Rose (ankle) participated in Friday's practice, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
Rose has missed each of the last three games while nursing what was believed to be a minor ankle injury and set Saturday as a target return date from the start. With Rose's return to the practice floor Friday, it looks like he should be ready to go for Saturday's contest, but he will likely test out the ankle yet again during morning shootaround before his status is confirmed. According to coach Ty Lue, Rose will return to the starting lineup Saturday, assuming he's cleared to play.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Formally ruled out Tuesday and Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Says injury isn't serious•
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Officially out Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Likely out Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Scores 14 in season debut with Cavs•
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Will return to action Tuesday•
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season