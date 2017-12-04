Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Back with Cleveland, resuming rehab

Rose officially rejoined the Cavaliers on Monday and will resume treatment and rehabilitation for his left ankle sprain,

Rose left the team in early November shortly after suffering his latest setback, prompting the oft-injured point guard to contemplate retirement. With the 2011 NBA MVP ultimately deciding to keep his career going, he'll now turn his focus to getting healthy again. The Cavaliers haven't issued a timetable for his return to the court and likely won't offer another update until he's close to taking full contact in practices again.