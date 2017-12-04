Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Back with Cleveland, resuming rehab
Rose officially rejoined the Cavaliers on Monday and will resume treatment and rehabilitation for his left ankle sprain,
Rose left the team in early November shortly after suffering his latest setback, prompting the oft-injured point guard to contemplate retirement. With the 2011 NBA MVP ultimately deciding to keep his career going, he'll now turn his focus to getting healthy again. The Cavaliers haven't issued a timetable for his return to the court and likely won't offer another update until he's close to taking full contact in practices again.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Plans to rejoin team Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: No timetable placed on potential return•
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Away from team, weighing options•
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Will remain out at least two weeks•
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Listed as out Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Listed as out for Wednesday•
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...