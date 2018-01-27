Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Collects 14 points Friday

Rose scored 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt) while adding two assists, two rebounds and one steal across 15 minutes in Friday's 115-108 victory over the Pacers.

While Rose remains on a minutes limit, he turned in an extremely productive performance Friday night. He has been back from his ankle injury for four games, and has played above 20 minutes in only one of those contests, so it remains to be seen how Rose will be utilized, especially if he keeps up the efficiency.