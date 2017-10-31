Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Doesn't scrimmage Tuesday, expected to play Wednesday

Rose did not take part in the scrimmage portion of Tuesday's practice but is still expected to play during Wednesday's contest against the Pacers, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

Holding Rose out of scrimmages Tuesday is likely just a precautionary measure, as he's only played one game since returning from an ankle injury. He posted 15 points on 6-of-14 shooting Sunday, so it appears the ankle isn't giving him too much discomfort.