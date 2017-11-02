Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Drops season-high 19 points Wednesday

Rose finished with a season-high 19 points (9-13 FG, 1-2 FT) to go along with four rebounds and one assist across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 124-107 loss to the Pacers.

Rose has played just four games this year due to an ankle injury. His 19-point effort Wednesday pushes his per game average to 15.0 -- 3.0 less than last year's mark. He's not providing much by way of supplementary stats, however. Most notably, he's averaging less than two assists per contest. It remains to be seen if that will come with time and comfort within the Cavaliers' offense.