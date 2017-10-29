Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Expected to play Sunday

Rose (ankle) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Knicks, Sam Amico of AmicoHoops.net reports.

Rose has missed the last four games with a left ankle injury, but if all checks out during pregame warmups Sunday, he should return to the lineup. The Cavaliers have lost two games in a row and are hoping Rose's return will help with the pace of the game and flow of the offense overall. It's unclear if coach Ty Lue will be cautious with his point guard's minutes fresh off an injury, though that will be something to consider Sunday if Rose is cleared as expected.