Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Formally ruled out Tuesday and Wednesday
Rose (ankle) has been ruled out for the Cavaliers' next two contests, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Rose has downplayed the ankle injury in recent days, but coach Ty Lue indicated Monday that Rose will miss "a few more days," implying that he could return as early as Saturday's game in New Orleans. Lue confirmed that Jose Calderon will start in Rose's place again Tuesday, though LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, who will shift to a bench role, will likely be the Cavs' primary facilitators.
