Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Likely out Saturday

Rose is considered doubtful for Saturday's game against the Magic due to a sprained ankle, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

Rose injured his ankle early in the fourth quarter of Friday's victory over the Bucks. He finished the contest with 12 points (3-4 FG, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, one assist, and two steals across 23 minutes. The Cavs' are thin on point guard depth until Isaiah Thomas (hip) returns, but Dwyane Wade, Iman Shumpert, and J.R. Smith all figure to benefit from Rose's absence, should he ultimately sit out, while LeBron James should handle the majority of the ball-handling duties.