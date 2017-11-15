Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Listed as out for Wednesday

The Cavaliers are listing Rose (ankle) as out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.

Rose is still dealing with lingering soreness after spraining his left ankle in a win over the Bucks last week, which will keep him in street clothes for a fourth straight game. So long as Rose is sidelined, the Cavaliers will likely be forced to rely more heavily on Iman Shumpert to play point guard, while LeBron James will also be in line to take on more ball-handling responsibilities.