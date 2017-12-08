Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: May need surgery for bone spur

Rose (ankle) may need surgery to correct a bone spur in his ankle in the event that his rehab program doesn't take, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports. According to Rose, "I got to go through rehab with trying to get my ankle right. I got a bone spur that I didn't tell anybody [about], but I was just trying to process all that myself."

Rose returned to the Cavaliers on Monday after leaving the team in early November in order to evaluate his future in basketball following his injury, which is apparently more serious than originally revealed. Regardless, it's unclear what Rose's role on the team will be once he does return, considering that Isaiah Thomas will reportedly return before the end of the month and will seemingly handle the bulk of the minutes at point guard. More word on Rose's injury and role will seemingly emerge as his rehab progresses.