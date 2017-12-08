Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: May need surgery for bone spur
Rose (ankle) may need surgery to correct a bone spur in his ankle in the event that his rehab program doesn't take, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports. According to Rose, "I got to go through rehab with trying to get my ankle right. I got a bone spur that I didn't tell anybody [about], but I was just trying to process all that myself."
Rose returned to the Cavaliers on Monday after leaving the team in early November in order to evaluate his future in basketball following his injury, which is apparently more serious than originally revealed. Regardless, it's unclear what Rose's role on the team will be once he does return, considering that Isaiah Thomas will reportedly return before the end of the month and will seemingly handle the bulk of the minutes at point guard. More word on Rose's injury and role will seemingly emerge as his rehab progresses.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Back with Cleveland, resuming rehab•
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Plans to rejoin team Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: No timetable placed on potential return•
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Away from team, weighing options•
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Will remain out at least two weeks•
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Listed as out Friday•
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...