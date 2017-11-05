Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Minutes restriction in place all season

The Cavaliers plan to keep Rose on a strict 28-to-31-minute restriction throughout the season, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports. "A minute restriction, there's nothing I can do about that. But with me having all these injuries in my past, I'm kind of used to it," Rose said. "But whatever the team sees and the staff sees and they want me to do, that's what I'm going to cooperate with and just go about it the right way."

Rose's health woes have played a large part in his downturn in productivity since his 2010-11 MVP campaign and have already begun to surface in his first season in Cleveland, with the point guard having missed four games due to a left ankle issue. Though Rose is seemingly over the injury and is coming off a season-high 20 points in the Cavs' last game Friday, the organization is intent to keep the veteran fresh for what could be a long postseason run and will avoid overworking him. The Cavaliers won't have as much of a need for Rose to log significant playing time once Isaiah Thomas (hip) is likely back to full strength in the second half, but the playing-time restriction could force LeBron James to log more time at point guard over the next several weeks whenever Rose is off the court.