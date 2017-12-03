Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: No timetable placed on potential return
Rose (ankle) is reportedly interested in returning to the Cavaliers, but a timetable has not been established, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
Rose has been on the sidelines since Nov. 9 because of a sprained left ankle, which ultimately contributed to his deliberation over whether or not to continue playing after injuries have plagued him for much of his career. While the deliberation of Rose's potential retirement is still going on, there's a growing belief that he wants to return. That said, no timetable has been established, so Rose should still be considered out indefinitely moving forward until more information is provided. With Isaiah Thomas (hip) slated to return within a month, Rose would likely have to settle for a backup role eventually.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Away from team, weighing options•
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Will remain out at least two weeks•
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Listed as out Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Listed as out for Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Ruled out Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Out again Saturday•
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...