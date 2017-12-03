Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: No timetable placed on potential return

Rose (ankle) is reportedly interested in returning to the Cavaliers, but a timetable has not been established, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

Rose has been on the sidelines since Nov. 9 because of a sprained left ankle, which ultimately contributed to his deliberation over whether or not to continue playing after injuries have plagued him for much of his career. While the deliberation of Rose's potential retirement is still going on, there's a growing belief that he wants to return. That said, no timetable has been established, so Rose should still be considered out indefinitely moving forward until more information is provided. With Isaiah Thomas (hip) slated to return within a month, Rose would likely have to settle for a backup role eventually.