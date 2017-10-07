Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Notches 15 in preseason loss

Rose recorded 15 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists, three rebounds and one steal across 14 minutes in Friday's 106-102 loss to the Pacers.

Rose begins the season as Cleveland's starting point guard, a position he'll continue to hold until December when he will eventually give way to Isaiah Thomas (hip). Rose's role on the team beyond that point is cloudy at best, and the former Knick may have to become accustomed to a reserve role, a position he is quite unfamiliar with. Friday's outing shows he is as capable as ever and warrants a solid add in all formats while Thomas is sidelined.