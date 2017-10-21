Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Officially out Saturday
Rose (ankle) will not play during Saturday's game against the Magic.
The news doesn't come as much of a surprise considering he was listed as doubtful Friday night. In his absence, Jose Calderon will likely see significant run at point guard. Iman Shumpert and Dwyane Wade could spend time at the position as well.
More News
