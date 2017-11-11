Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Out again Saturday

Rose (ankle) will not play Saturday against the Mavs, Cavs play-by-play man Fred McLeod reports.

Rose sat out Thursday's loss to Houston, and he'll remain sidelined Saturday as the Cavs continue their Western Conference mini road swing. In Rose's absence, Iman Shumpert will remain in the starting lineup.

