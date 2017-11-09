Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Out Thursday with ankle injury
Rose will not play Thursday against the Rockets due to continued discomfort in his left ankle, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports.
Rose has already missed four games this year due to the ailment, and No. 5 will be Thursday's road matchup. Health concerns have already led to a minutes restriction this season, but it's a tough break for the Cavs considering Rose was on a roll, reaching double figures in five straight games. He'll now be a game-time call for Saturday's tilt in Dallas, and in the meantime, Iman Shumpert will take his place in the starting lineup.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Minutes restriction in place all season•
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Drops season-high 19 points Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Doesn't scrimmage Tuesday, expected to play Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Returns to lineup with 15 in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Will play, start Sunday vs. Knicks•
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...