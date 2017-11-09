Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Out Thursday with ankle injury

Rose will not play Thursday against the Rockets due to continued discomfort in his left ankle, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports.

Rose has already missed four games this year due to the ailment, and No. 5 will be Thursday's road matchup. Health concerns have already led to a minutes restriction this season, but it's a tough break for the Cavs considering Rose was on a roll, reaching double figures in five straight games. He'll now be a game-time call for Saturday's tilt in Dallas, and in the meantime, Iman Shumpert will take his place in the starting lineup.