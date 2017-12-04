Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Plans to rejoin team Monday
Rose (ankle) flew to Cleveland on Monday and plans to report to the Cavaliers' practice facility later in the day, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Rose's return to Cleveland suggests that he's decided against retiring from professional basketball and will begin the process of reintegrating with the Cavaliers after leaving the team shortly after being diagnosed with a sprained left ankle. It's unclear how much more time Rose will need to recover from the injury and get back in basketball shape, but once he's ready to go, the 2011 NBA MVP isn't expected to have a major role on the team with fellow point guard Isaiah Thomas (hip) trending toward a mid-December return. Rose averaged 14.3 points (on 47 percent shooting from the field), 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 26.9 minutes per game over seven appearances before being shut down with the sprained ankle.
