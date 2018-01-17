Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Practices Wednesday

Rose (ankle) took part in practice Wednesday and should be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Magic, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

Rose hasn't taken the floor since early November while dealing with personal matters and an ankle injury, the latter of which being what's currently keeping him on the shelf. Coach Tyronn Lue reportedly "doesn't know" if Rose will be available Thursday, so he should be considered questionable for the contest. That said, with Isaiah Thomas now in the fold, it's unclear what kind of role Rose will have when he does return.