Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Productive off bench in blowout loss
Rose produced 10 points (3-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 21 minutes in Saturday's 120-88 loss to the Rockets.
The veteran point guard co-led the second unit in scoring with Dwayne Wade during the blowout defeat, getting back in double digits after scoring just three points over 14 minutes in his prior pair of contests. Rose hasn't seen more than 21 minutes in the seven games he's played since returning from an extended layoff due to an ankle injury, but he could potentially be afforded more opportunity in coming games while head coach Tyronn Lue attempts to snap the Cavaliers out of their current doldrums.
