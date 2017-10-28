Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Questionable vs. Pelicans

Rose (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, and their is concern he may not play, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

Rose, who has been sidelined the previous three games with an ankle injury, returned to practice Friday. His return sparked optimism regarding his status for Saturday's game, but it is now looking like a game-time decision. Both he and teammate Dwyane Wade (knee) are listed as questionable, so LeBron James could be in line to handle point guard duties once again should both remain sidelined. However, expect an update Rose's status closer to tip-off.