Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Returns to lineup with 15 in loss
Rose posted 15 points (6-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists and three rebounds across 31 minutes in Sunday's 114-95 loss to the Knicks.
Rose was expected to log 20-30 minutes of play in his return from injury and finished with 31, so he must be feeling like he can shoulder a bigger load moving forward. He's definitely needed at a time when Cleveland is struggling, especially defensively. Don't be surprised if Cleveland begins to utilize the defensive skills of Jae Crowder more, a player that could also improve Rose's assist numbers somewhat. He should be close to 100 percent on Wednesday when the Knicks face the Pacers.
