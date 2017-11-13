Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Ruled out Monday

Rose (ankle) will not play Monday against the Knicks, Brian Mahoney of the Associated Press reports.

Rose continues to battle a sore left ankle, which he appeared to tweak during Tuesday's win over Milwaukee. Monday will mark his third consecutive absence, and the Cavs will continue to start Iman Shumpert -- who played 37 minutes Saturday against Dallas -- in his place.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories