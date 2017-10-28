Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Ruled out vs. Pelicans

Rose (ankle) will not play Saturday against the Pelicans, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports.

Rose had hoped to return to action Saturday, but coach Ty Lue said the point guard tested his ankle during pregame and was ultimately unable to go. In Rose's absence, LeBron James will remain at point guard, while Iman Shumpert will move into the lineup in Rose's place. Rose's next chance will come Sunday against the Knicks.