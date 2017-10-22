Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Says injury isn't serious
Rose said his ankle injury is not serious, Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Rose was ruled out of Saturday's game against the Magic after suffering a left ankle injury Friday when he fell awkwardly after getting hit by the Pistons' Greg Monroe. He's hoping to be able to play when his old team, the Bulls, arrives in Cleveland for a game Tuesday, but Rose insisted they'll be smart with the injury.
