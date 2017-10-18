Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Scores 14 in season debut with Cavs

Rose posted 14 points (5-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes in Tuesday's 102-99 win over the Celtics.

In his first regular season game as Cleveland's starting point guard, Rose had a decent game but was definitely not dishing the ball like a floor general should, as his two assists were dwarfed by LeBron's nine dimes. Rose is effectively a placeholder for Isaiah Thomas (hip), and it looks like Cleveland will keep this situation fluid until December, with Dwyane Wade and J.R. Smith also shouldering duties in the backcourt. We'll still see Rose starting, but on bigger slates, one can find many more appealing options at the position.