Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Scores 14 in season debut with Cavs
Rose posted 14 points (5-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes in Tuesday's 102-99 win over the Celtics.
In his first regular season game as Cleveland's starting point guard, Rose had a decent game but was definitely not dishing the ball like a floor general should, as his two assists were dwarfed by LeBron's nine dimes. Rose is effectively a placeholder for Isaiah Thomas (hip), and it looks like Cleveland will keep this situation fluid until December, with Dwyane Wade and J.R. Smith also shouldering duties in the backcourt. We'll still see Rose starting, but on bigger slates, one can find many more appealing options at the position.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Will return to action Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Will get the night off Sunday vs. Wizards•
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Notches 15 in preseason loss•
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Solid debut Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: To begin season as starting point guard•
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Will sign with Cavaliers•
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...