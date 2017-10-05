Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Solid debut Wednesday

Rose accumulated seven points (2-3 FG, 3-4 FT) and three assists across 15 minutes during Wednesday's 109-93 loss to the Hawks.

Rose both shot and passed well in limited minutes during his debut Wednesday -- a good sign for the Cavaliers. He's set to begin the year as the team's starting point guard while Isaiah Thomas (hip) works back from injury. He'll certainly have significant fantasy value to begin the season, though that may dwindle once Thomas returns. For that reason, it's tough to gauge where to draft him.