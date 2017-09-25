Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: To begin season as starting point guard
Rose will begin the season as the Cavaliers' starting point guard, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
While the job will eventually belong to Isaiah Thomas, the former Celtic won't be ready until late-December, at the earliest, meaning Rose could serve as the starter for nearly half of the regular season. Of course, Rose is nowhere near the player he once was, but he should benefit from playing alongside LeBron James and a talented Cavaliers roster, despite the fact that he's coming off of the worst three-point shooting season of his career. Rose shot less than 22 percent from three in 2016-17, though he did convert 47.1 percent of his field goal attempts, overall. Even with the increased role to begin the year, Rose remains a fringe fantasy option, as James will likely end up as the Cavs' primary playmaker and distributor whenever he's on the floor.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Will sign with Cavaliers•
-
Knicks' Derrick Rose: Future could be impacted by Ntilikina pick•
-
Knicks' Derrick Rose: Undergoes knee surgery•
-
Knicks' Derrick Rose: Suffers torn meniscus, out for season•
-
Knicks' Derrick Rose: Out Sunday vs. Celtics•
-
Knicks' Derrick Rose: Ruled out of Friday's game vs. Heat•
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...
-
Small forward: Durant, LeBron still rule
There's plenty of elite talent at the small forward position, and you want to make sure you...