Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: To begin season as starting point guard

Rose will begin the season as the Cavaliers' starting point guard, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

While the job will eventually belong to Isaiah Thomas, the former Celtic won't be ready until late-December, at the earliest, meaning Rose could serve as the starter for nearly half of the regular season. Of course, Rose is nowhere near the player he once was, but he should benefit from playing alongside LeBron James and a talented Cavaliers roster, despite the fact that he's coming off of the worst three-point shooting season of his career. Rose shot less than 22 percent from three in 2016-17, though he did convert 47.1 percent of his field goal attempts, overall. Even with the increased role to begin the year, Rose remains a fringe fantasy option, as James will likely end up as the Cavs' primary playmaker and distributor whenever he's on the floor.