Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Upgraded to probable vs. Magic

The Cavaliers have Rose (ankle) listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Magic.

Rose made a return to practice Wednesday and now it appears as though the point guard is going to make his long-awaited return to the floor Thursday. Rose has been out since early November due to an ankle sprain, and given his lengthy absence, the point guard will likely be limited Thursday. Expect an official update on Rose's status and any minutes restrictions to come later on Thursday.