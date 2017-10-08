Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Will get the night off Sunday vs. Wizards
Rose will sit out Sunday's preseason matchup against the Wizards for rest, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.
Rose joins nine other Cavalier players sitting out Sunday's contest, as the team looks to give much of their regular rotation a night off for rest. While Rose should be back in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Bulls, guys like Jose Calderon and Kay Felder should get the majority of the work at point guard Sunday.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Notches 15 in preseason loss•
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Solid debut Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: To begin season as starting point guard•
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Will sign with Cavaliers•
-
Knicks' Derrick Rose: Future could be impacted by Ntilikina pick•
-
Knicks' Derrick Rose: Undergoes knee surgery•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...