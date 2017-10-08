Play

Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Will get the night off Sunday vs. Wizards

Rose will sit out Sunday's preseason matchup against the Wizards for rest, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

Rose joins nine other Cavalier players sitting out Sunday's contest, as the team looks to give much of their regular rotation a night off for rest. While Rose should be back in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Bulls, guys like Jose Calderon and Kay Felder should get the majority of the work at point guard Sunday.

