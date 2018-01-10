Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Will not play on road trip

Rose (ankle) will not play on the Cavaliers' current road trip, which ends after Friday's contest against the Pacers, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

There was some optimism that Rose could return during the team's road trip, but that will not happen. It's unclear at the moment if he's suffered a setback or if he simply won't yet be re-integrated into the rotation.

