Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Will play limited minutes Thursday

Rose (ankle) has been cleared to play Thursday against the Magic, but will have a minutes restriction, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Rose will be returning to the lineup after a little over two months on the sidelines, opting to continue his playing career despite rumors regarding a potential retirement due to recurring injuries. Look for Rose to come off the bench as a reserve point guard behind Isaiah Thomas and he's fully expected to be eased into the action, so he'll only field limited minutes for now. Fantasy owners will likely want to steer clear for the time being until his role is clarified over the next few weeks. That said, he could cut in the minutes of Dwyane Wade, who's been acting as a ball-handler in the second unit for much of the season.