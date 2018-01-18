Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Will play limited minutes Thursday
Rose (ankle) has been cleared to play Thursday against the Magic, but will have a minutes restriction, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Rose will be returning to the lineup after a little over two months on the sidelines, opting to continue his playing career despite rumors regarding a potential retirement due to recurring injuries. Look for Rose to come off the bench as a reserve point guard behind Isaiah Thomas and he's fully expected to be eased into the action, so he'll only field limited minutes for now. Fantasy owners will likely want to steer clear for the time being until his role is clarified over the next few weeks. That said, he could cut in the minutes of Dwyane Wade, who's been acting as a ball-handler in the second unit for much of the season.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Upgraded to probable vs. Magic•
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Practices Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Will not play on road trip•
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Could return during upcoming road trip•
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Progresses to spot shooting•
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: May need surgery for bone spur•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...