Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Will play, start Sunday vs. Knicks

Rose (ankle) will start at point guard Sunday against the Knicks and is expected to play between 20-to-30 minutes, Cavaliers' radio play-by-play announcer Fred McLeod reports.

Rose has been sidelined four straight games because of a left ankle injury, but felt good following Sunday's pregame and will now take the court as expected. However, the Cavaliers are planning on restricting his minutes a bit, though it doesn't appear coach Ty Lue has a specific number in mind, as he said Rose will play anywhere from 20-to-30 minutes. That will likely depend on how the ankle responds during the game, making Rose a risky fantasy play.