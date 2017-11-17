Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Will remain out at least two weeks
Rose (ankle) will be sidelined for at least the next two weeks, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Rose has missed the past four games dealing with a left ankle sprain. It's apparently healing slower than anticipated, as the team was previously listing him as day-to-day. In his absence, Iman Shumpert will probably continue seeing the bulk of the team's minutes at point guard.
