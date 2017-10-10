Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Will return to action Tuesday

Rose will be back in the lineup for Tuesday's preseason matchup with the Bulls, Cavaliers play-by-play announcer Fred McLeod reports.

Rose, as well as the majority of the Cavaliers' regular contributors, all got the night off Sunday against the Wizards, but will be back in the lineup on Tuesday. Look for Rose to start at point guard as is expected to begin season, though he'll likely get an early hook in the first quarter, as coach Tyronn Lue hopes to have Rose come back in and run the second unit when the other starters come out later in the first quarter.