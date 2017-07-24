Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Will sign with Cavaliers
Rose committed to signing with the Cavaliers after completing a physical exam Monday, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
Rose was expected to choose between the Lakers and Cavaliers in what will likely be a one-year deal at a minimal price. Rose could potentially be entering an advantageous situation for a comeback, as starting star point guard Kyrie Irving has reportedly requested a trade from the team. Should he actually be traded, and depending on who the Cavaliers get in return, Rose could be in line for a heavy workload playing alongside LeBron James. However, that is all speculation at the moment, and in the meantime Rose figures to be in line for a role providing scoring off the bench. The 28-year-old is six years removed from an MVP season before significantly injuring his knee the following year. He is coming off his best season statistically since suffering the injury.
More News
-
Knicks' Derrick Rose: Future could be impacted by Ntilikina pick•
-
Knicks' Derrick Rose: Undergoes knee surgery•
-
Knicks' Derrick Rose: Suffers torn meniscus, out for season•
-
Knicks' Derrick Rose: Out Sunday vs. Celtics•
-
Knicks' Derrick Rose: Ruled out of Friday's game vs. Heat•
-
Knicks' Derrick Rose: Game-time call Friday vs. Heat•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...