Cavaliers' Derrick Rose: Will sign with Cavaliers

Rose committed to signing with the Cavaliers after completing a physical exam Monday, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

Rose was expected to choose between the Lakers and Cavaliers in what will likely be a one-year deal at a minimal price. Rose could potentially be entering an advantageous situation for a comeback, as starting star point guard Kyrie Irving has reportedly requested a trade from the team. Should he actually be traded, and depending on who the Cavaliers get in return, Rose could be in line for a heavy workload playing alongside LeBron James. However, that is all speculation at the moment, and in the meantime Rose figures to be in line for a role providing scoring off the bench. The 28-year-old is six years removed from an MVP season before significantly injuring his knee the following year. He is coming off his best season statistically since suffering the injury.