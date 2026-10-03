Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill reported that Mitchell is "100 percent committed" to the organization, Daniel Chavkin of The Sporting News reports.

Mitchell agreed to a four-year, $275 million extension during the offseason after leading the Cavaliers to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2025-26. While the new contract should have extinguished any doubt regarding Mitchell's desire to remain with the organization moving forward, Merrill recalled how things went during the last extension. "Donovan's 100 percent committed here," Merrill stated. "I remember when he signed his last extension, when everyone thought he was going to leave and there [were] questions about it." The 30-year-old has spent the last four seasons in Cleveland after beginning his career in Utah. He most recently appeared in 70 regular-season games, averaging 27.9 points, 5.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals over 33.5 minutes per contest. Mitchell has been a top fantasy contributor for years, and his all-around production gives him top-10 upside in all fantasy formats.