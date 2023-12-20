Mitchell (undisclosed) was not present at the Wednesday morning shootaround, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The Cavaliers have yet to provide a reason for Mitchell's absence, but there should be more clarity soon. Mitchell tweaked his shoulder during Monday's game, but he wasn't on the latest injury report, and he told the media Monday night that he was fine. If Mitchell ends up sitting Wednesday, the Cavaliers are going to be thin and will need to rely on a committee approach to soak up his minutes. Craig Porter, Caris LeVert and Max Strus would likely see heavy minutes in that scenario.