Mitchell (lower leg) wasn't seen at Friday's shootaround, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Mitchell is questionable to play in Friday's game due to right lower leg soreness. If the star guard is unavailable against the Kings, his next chance to go will be Saturday's matchup with the Thunder.
