Mitchell (leg) is active for Monday's contest against the Spurs, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

After being sidelined for Cleveland's previous two contests, Mitchell will officially make his return to the court Monday. The 26-year-old has averaged 29.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals across 36.7 minutes throughout his first 23 appearances as a Cavalier. Caris LeVert figures to return to his reserve role with Mitchell back in the lineup.