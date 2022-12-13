Mitchell (leg) is active for Monday's contest against the Spurs, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
After being sidelined for Cleveland's previous two contests, Mitchell will officially make his return to the court Monday. The 26-year-old has averaged 29.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals across 36.7 minutes throughout his first 23 appearances as a Cavalier. Caris LeVert figures to return to his reserve role with Mitchell back in the lineup.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Trending toward playing•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Questionable against Spurs•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Out again Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Ruled out Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Absent from shootaround•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Questionable Friday•