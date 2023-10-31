Mitchell (hamstring) is officially active for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.
Mitchell participated in the Cavaliers' morning shootaround, and he'll take the court after being a game-time decision throughout the afternoon. There is a revenge factor involved after the Knicks bounced Cleveland from the playoffs last year.
