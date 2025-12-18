Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Added to injury report for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell is questionable for Friday's game against the Bulls due to illness.
Mitchell has evidently picked up an illness over the last few days, and his availability for Friday is now up in the air. The team will presumably monitor the star guard closely leading up to tipoff to determine if he's able to suit up.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Bounces back with 32 points•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Can't find rhythm in OT loss•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Scores season-high 48 points•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Leads Cleveland in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Scores 28 points with eight assists•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Notches 33 points in loss•