Mitchell closed with 25 points (9-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 129-99 victory over the Lakers.

Mitchell didn't deliver his most efficient performance, particularly from three-point range, though he still finished as Cleveland's leading scorer. He has scored 25-plus points in four straight games, shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from beyond the arc during that stretch. The star guard also contributed in other ways, chipping in at least five rebounds and five assists for the seventh time across 13 January appearances.