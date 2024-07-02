Mitchell (calf) and the Cavaliers agreed to a three-year, $150.3 million extension Tuesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

The extension includes a player option for the 2027-28 season. Mitchell's future with the Cavaliers has been a major storyline in the media for well over a year, so Cleveland will be relieved to secure Mitchell's signature as they move into a new era with coach Kenny Atkinson at the helm. During the regular season in 2023-24, Mitchell averaged 26.6 points, 6.1 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 3.3 three-pointers.