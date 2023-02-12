Mitchell finished with 29 points (10-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal over 39 minutes during Saturday's 97-89 victory over the Bulls.

Mitchell fell one point short of a second straight 30-point performance and tied his season high with 10 rebounds en route to his fourth double-double of the campaign. He also recorded at least one tally in each defensive category for the 12th time this season.