Mitchell finished Saturday's 108-100 victory over the Grizzlies with 30 points (10-21 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 6-9 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 33 minutes.

Mitchell continues to put the Cavaliers on his back, scoring at least 30 points for the seventh time this season. With Darius Garland still on the sideline as a result of an ongoing toe injury, Mitchell has been tasked with doing more on the offensive end. Through 12 games, he has averaged 30.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 4.0 three-pointers, which is good enough for top-10 value in standard leagues.