Mitchell contributed 40 points (14-25 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 9-12 FT), six rebounds, one assist and three steals across 40 minutes during Sunday's 115-105 victory over the Pacers.

Mitchell scored 40-plus points for a third straight game and has posted at least 20 in eight consecutive contests. During that stretch, the All-Star guard has averaged 31.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 36.5 minutes with 50/38//81 shooting splits.