Mitchell (hamstring) is available for Saturday's game against the Lakers.
Mitchell is officially back after four straight games on the sidelines, though he may have some restrictions. Darius Garland saw his usage rate spike while Garland was on the shelf, while Max Strus and Craig Porter each took advantage of their larger roles in the offense.
