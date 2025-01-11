Mitchell (rest) will be available for Sunday's game against the Pacers.
Mitchell missed Thursday's game versus Toronto for rest purposes on the second leg of a back-to-back set, but he was always expected to return for Sunday's game. He's had a tough January so far, posting averages of 15.0 points, 4.7 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 three-pointers over his last three outings.
